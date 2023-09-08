Actor and artist offers Chichester exhibition

Christopher, who is based in Stansted Park and London , said: “Having contacted The Oxmarket recently to see if they would be interested in showing my work, I received a phone call asking if I could step into the breach and help create a show as they had a space that had suddenly become available. I said yes, even though I am also heading on holiday to Sicily. It was a scramble to get the show ready and the pictures at the framers … but what an adventure. Sicily will hopefully be lovely with some inspiration for future paintings.

“Most of my work is made on heavy poundage paper using a mix of acrylic and chalk-based paint with ink. Painting is very much a therapy to acting for me and a very good release of any creativity that courses through my veins. My stuff can be seen on Instagram studiovilliers or chrisvilliers

“I am an actor and have been since I left drama school at 21. I have featured in over 29 films (Top Secret, First Knight, Sliding Doors, Bloody Sunday, Magic Mike) and over 90 television programmes (The Crown, Doctor Who, Vera, Mansfield Park, Mile High, Mood). I have never trained as an artist but have always enjoyed making paintings and some years ago was offered my first show in Portobello Road, London. I have now had 13 exhibitions. This will be my 14th. I recently curated the MAMA Art Show in Brixton, London (Many Actors Make Art), where 30 actors exhibited 200 works of art in an old department store in Brixton. I contributed 15 works and sold 11. I live on the grounds of Stansted Park near Chichester. I play cricket and golf, go to the theatre and love watching movies. My dad was a film director, my mother an actress, my sister an Oscar winning producer and my brother an actor who has appeared at the Festival Theatre many times. I have not. I wrote and produced a film called Two Men Went to War, released all over the world and making more than £1m in New Zealand, and in 2019 I wrote and directed a short film, which won the jury award at the Berlinale.”