Adur Festival is making a comeback after a 10-year hiatus, with a community-led group at the helm

Adur Festival is making a comeback after a 10-year hiatus, with a community-led group determined to bring one of the district’s most cherished celebrations back to life.

The annual festival missed out on its 30th anniversary but ran successfully from 1987 to 2015, having been started by Adur District Council as an annual celebration of arts and community.

When the council pulled the plug on funding in 2012, Ropetackle Arts Centre took over but the festival ran only for four more years, not quite making it to 2017 for the 30th.

After a decade away, the Adur Festival will return in 2026 and the uplifting theme of Revival! promises two weeks of creativity, connection and community pride across the district – with Fishersgate, Southwick, Shoreham, Lancing and Sompting all included.

Emily Phillips, director of non-profit community arts organisation Over the Moon, said: "Building on the success of the relaunched Beach Dreams festival this year, we are very pleased to announce that for 2026, the Adur Festival will also be relaunched.

"The festival is being brought back to life by a community-led group committed to building a bold, inclusive platform for arts, heritage and local expression.

"Open to individuals, groups and businesses, the festival will welcome a wide range of independently-produced events under the Adur Festival banner – each contributing to a shared celebration of local talent, stories, and place."

Emily and David Parker are co-organising a Crowdfunder at www.gofundme.com/f/bring-back-the-adur-festival with a £2,200 target. Funding will also be sought through grants and sponsorships.

The umbrella festival will run from May 23 to June 7, 2026, with anyone running an event in Adur during that time able to apply to register it as being part of the festival.

First, the team is calling for submissions of artwork to represent the festival and be used as part of its branding. More information can be found on the Adur Festival website at adurfestival.org

Registration for events will open in November 2025. Email [email protected] for more information about getting involved.

Emily said: "With a renewed commitment to open access, the 2026 festival will be shaped by anyone who wants to contribute – from schoolchildren to professional artists, amateur dramatists to environmental groups.

"Under this umbrella model, Adur Festival will bring together mini-festivals and independent events into a single cohesive programme – amplifying their impact through shared marketing, venue advice, and support.

"Expect music, visual art, theatre, dance, literature, workshops, pop-ups, family days, and more — all helping to build a thriving creative landscape that reflects the people and places of Adur."

The planning group includes representatives from The Gateway Hub, The Shoreham Society, Shoreham Wordfest, Ropetackle, Over the Moon, the late Sompting Big Local, Figment Arts, Southwick Community Centre, Adur East Lions, Adur Voluntary Action and Adur District Council.