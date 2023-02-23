Annie Morris and Idris Khan exhibit in Petworth

British artists Annie Morris and Idris Khan are exhibiting work side by side for the first time in the UK, in a new exhibition until May 7 at Newlands House gallery in Petworth.

Significant works from the artists’ careers will be displayed, as well as two recent bodies of work created over four seasons in Sussex where they moved to during the pandemic, including four new monochrome Stack sculptures by Annie Morris and 28 watercolour paintings by Idris Khan.

Further works will be introduced for the first time, such as Annie’s flower woman presented in three-dimensional form through two sculptures commissioned for Newlands House while Idris will exhibit newly created paintings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokeswoman Raquel Fonseca said: “Over 60 works will transform the gallery into the artists’ creative realm, including significant pieces which have defined their careers; new sculptures and artist furniture by Annie Morris; and new paintings by Idris Khan. Two bodies of work inspired by the Sussex countryside will also be presented.

Annie and Idris

“A first for Newlands House, the artists have responded to the Georgian architecture and home environment of the building. Morris will fill the space with wall drawings, sculptures, objects, tapestries and two new upholstered armchairs, while the walls in one of the rooms have been transformed into a giant canvas for the artist to draw her distinctive art on. Khan will present a cross section of works from his career, bringing together his investigation into themes of time, layering, the weight of culture and the role of mechanical reproduction in our times.

“Annie Morris’ practice draws on both personal experience and her environment to create works noted for their energetic, electric nature. Playful yet contemplative, Morris’ art is often informed by an emotional reaction to events in her life. Recurring symbols are used as a language to express feelings, including grief, as seen in the artist’s Stack sculptures, which commenced in 2014 following a stillbirth and became an act of healing (Stack 8, Manganese Violet, 2022). Presented in vibrant hues, the stacks of spheres are strong but also delicate and fragile: a duality seen frequently in her work. Joining the series, four new monochrome Stack sculptures will make their debut at Newlands House Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The works reflect the passage of time and the changing colours witnessed over the course of a year in Sussex, where the artists moved during the pandemic.

"Much of Morris’ practice is rooted in drawing, which is the starting point in her creative method. As well as oil stick drawings (Figure with Cadmium Red, 2021), the exhibition will present two new armchairs and tapestry works, which see the needle reinforcing the line of her hand drawings.

"Symbols and characters repeat as seen in Pink Woman, 2021, where one can find Morris’ colour grids and her flower woman. The flower woman, a bulbous female figure with a flower head, was first drawn to represent her mother but over time has come to represent the artist.

"The flower woman will take shape in three-dimensional form through two new sculptures commissioned for Newlands House.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad