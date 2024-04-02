April at Colonnade House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Stanley Clamp: Snapshot

02 - 07 Aprill // 10.00 - 17.00

See a snapshot of John Stanley-Clamp’s life as he shares pieces from his career, from graduating from the Royal College of Art, becoming an exhibition and window designer at Harrods, to working freelance for ad agencies, films, magazines and more. On retirement, John began teaching life drawing classes, exhibiting his work along the way.

Michael Harbour: Timeless Tides.

02 - 07 April // 10.00 - 17.00

Timeless Tides is a collection of paintings by Michael Harbour all with a central theme of water and weather. Capturing various kinds of weather, differing landscapes and how these factors alter the appearance of nature's elements, Michael has brought these together in his semi-abstract, textured paintings.

SOLD 7

09 - 21 April // 10.00 - 17.00

The wonderful artists at SOLD studio invite you to Colonnade House as they showcase their bold, bright and beautiful artworks. SOLD (Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Differences) offer purposeful and meaningful work experience for adults with learning differences in a realistic charity shop setting.

Fred Delius

09 - 21 April // 10.00 - 17.00

After a long career in the circus world, Fred Delius will be exhibiting a collection of sketches and drawings made around the streets of his home town, Worthing and the surrounding area.

Glenn Phur Arts - Art for your Home - Art for your Heart

23 - 28 April // 10.00 - 17.00

Artist and painter Glenn Phur is back at Colonnade House for only one week to showcase his portraiture and landscape work. Glenn finds an idea, feeling, story or image and creates a collection of paintings based around the start point. Each collection has its own style and energy so there is always something new coming from the easel.

Georgina Neal: The Joy of Colour

23 April - 05 May // 10.00 - 17.00

Georgina Neal’s first solo exhibition is an exciting collection of experimental abstract work that has an influence of acrylic pouring. Showing work that was made during studying for her degree and beyond, Georgina is excited to share her love of painting that feeds her soul to a new audience at Colonnade House.

John Shelley: Surreal or not Surreal

30 April - 12 May // 10.00 - 17.00

Surreal or not Surreal? Artist John Shelley will be showcasing a selection of paintings that date from the 1970s to the present day in his exhibition at Colonnade House. From portraiture, to landscapes and nature, step into John’s surrealist world as he presents a selection of original paintings and prints that will be available to purchase.

