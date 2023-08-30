Art exhibition by Hailsham group at Charles Hunt Centre, September 16 - 17

On Saturday and Sunday 16 and 17 September 10.30am - 4.30pm there will be an Art Show featuring a wide range of subject matter and mediums, by local Arlington based Group (WAG). This will take place at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham , BN27 1BG (behind Waitrose).

The group meets on Friday mornings (10am - 1pm) at Arlington Village Hall with a mixture of tutored sessions by different professional artists and self led workshops. We're a small, cheerful and mutually encouraging group striving to improve and build on our skills. All levels of ability - beginners upwards are very welcome. No need to be shy - give us a try! To find out more, Tel: 07503 662973 or email [email protected]