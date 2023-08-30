Art exhibition by Hailsham group at Charles Hunt Centre, September 16 - 17
On Saturday and Sunday 16 and 17 September 10.30am - 4.30pm there will be an Art Show featuring a wide range of subject matter and mediums, by local Arlington based Group (WAG). This will take place at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham, BN27 1BG (behind Waitrose).
Free entry, free parking, refreshments available. New membership enquiries are also warmly welcomed.
The group meets on Friday mornings (10am - 1pm) at Arlington Village Hall with a mixture of tutored sessions by different professional artists and self led workshops. We're a small, cheerful and mutually encouraging group striving to improve and build on our skills. All levels of ability - beginners upwards are very welcome. No need to be shy - give us a try! To find out more, Tel: 07503 662973 or email [email protected]