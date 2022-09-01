Art show will be family affair for Hailsham Festival Art & Discovery Trail

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz, Ian and Melissa O'Halloran

Exhibitor Liz O'Halloran said: “Due to the pandemic and, more specifically, our health vulnerabilities, it’s been three years since we’ve been able to hold an open studio here and during that time our stable of creatives has grown.

"For the discerning art-lover we have renowned artist and printmaker Ian O’Halloran who will present an exhibition of his work exploring the mystery of the landscape represented through the art of printmaking.”

For those looking for something a bit different in the accessories department, Ian’s wife Liz and their daughter Melissa represent the craft end of the enterprise.

Liz promises “fabulous, unique and sought-after handmade bags utilising up-cycled fabric wherever possible.”

“Melissa O’Halloran (@Melissa.Creatives) with her beautiful and unusual handcrafted earrings, brooches and pouches will be exhibiting her work for the first time.

"All work will be for sale including a range of Ian’s hand-printed greetings cards and handmade notebooks.”