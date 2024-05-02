Artist in Residence exhibition at Bannatyne Hotel & Spa, Hastings opens 5 May - 26 June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Susan D'souza is a mixed media textile artist whose work translates textures and patterns in nature through batik, hand painting with natural dyes, applique and embroidery.

Susan's Artist in Residence exhibition explores beautiful details from a range of ancient trees including Oak, Yew and Laurel, many photographed in the extensive grounds of the Hotel.

Researching their historical symbolism reveals the importance trees held for ancient cultures and the crucial role they play in the preservation of our life and environment today.

Symbolism including renewal (yew), wisdom, peace and protection (laurel) and strength and resilience (oak).

These qualities seem as relevant now to navigate modern life as they were in ancient times.

Many of the framed pieces are painted with natural botanical dyes which Susan learnt to use in a natural dyeing collective led by Jenny Dean at Ditchling Museum of Art & Craft.