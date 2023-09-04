Artists combine to support historic Downland church

Spokeswoman Deborah Richards said: “The long-awaited third art exhibition will open in September at St Hubert’s Church in Idsworth. This special church lies on the West Sussex and Hampshire border and is known as ‘the little church in the field’. Part of the exhibition proceeds will go towards supporting the work of The Idsworth Church Friends Trust which is raising funds for a major programme of repair and refurbishment. St Hubert’s is recognised by many experts as an important landmark in the South Downs National Park.

“Due to the fantastic response from more than 1,000 visitors to the second exhibition held in 2018, the 2023 event has been extended to three days including Friday, September 8, 9 and 10, open daily 10am-4.30pm, admission free. Many of the previous artists are returning but some talented new artists and craftspeople will be joining them. The works will include an exciting mix of land art installation, oils, watercolours, printmaking, illustration, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, sculpture and glass. The artists will respond to the theme of St Hubert’s Idsworth, inspired by the heritage and the South Downs landscape. Many of the artists involved have won recognition for their work. All their high-quality works are for sale with a wide range of prices. Many of the artists will be on hand to meet visitors and explain their working methods. It is a fantastic opportunity to meet some of the best artists working in this region.”