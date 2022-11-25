Artists Open Houses Winter Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this year over the dates November 26 and 27, December 3 and 4 and December 10 and 11.

You can download the brochure at aoh.org.uk.

Spokeswoman Holly Finch said: “Celebrating its 40th anniversary Artists Open Houses Winter 2022 is a special edition. Fifty-three houses across the Brighton and Hove area will be opening their doors to the public. The focus of the winter festival is Christmas, with venues selling a range of artworks and handmade crafts as unique gifts.

"When buying from AOH for Christmas you are safe in the knowledge that your money is going straight to the maker and that you are supporting artists’ careers in the process. There is a fantastic choice of work to buy this Christmas including ceramics, textiles, paintings, jewellery, original prints and many other artworks by both emerging and established artists. At AOH you have the opportunity to see artwork in a domestic setting and meet the artist or maker too. Many of the houses also offer festive fayre too, creating a warm atmosphere to make the whole Christmas shopping experience interesting, pleasurable and unhurried.

Emma DePolnay is among the artists taking part

“Artists Open Houses (AOH) helps artists connect with audiences in self-curated, non-traditional art spaces which means usually but not exclusively artists’ own homes.

"To this end they co-ordinate and promote open house festivals, during May alongside the Brighton and Fringe Festivals, and a winter festival in November/December. Involvement in AOH festivals is open to anyone living within the 01273 landline telephone code area.

"The ethos is inclusive rather than selective, encouraging participation from artists and makers of all ages, at all stages of their careers and from all parts of the community, including school and college students and artists who might otherwise be excluded or marginalised from the art world mainstream.

“AOH is also commemorating a long history of education partnerships, and students and emerging artists are especially welcome this year.

"Many of its founders were working in the region’s art colleges when the movement began in the 1980s; they recognised the enormous benefits that working on projects alongside professional artists brings to art students. AOH is pleased to continue to provide this platform to support students and graduates following the disruption of the pandemic.”

Among the highlights:

Ceramics by Nicola Gillis | Faye Bridgwater, venue 48, 10 Dawson Terrace, Brighton BN2 OEL.

Bob & Eve | Number 57, venue 50, 57 Queen's Park Rise, Brighton BN2 9ZF.

Steven Wilson Studio | Number 57, venue 50, 57 Queen's Park Rise, Brighton BN2 9ZF.