Artists sought for new Sussex celebration on British Airways i360 Viewing Tower

British Airways i360 Viewing Tower on Brighton beach

The exhibition will invite Sussex-based artists to enter their work to a panel of industry judges who will select the best pieces to showcase at the exhibition.

It will award prizes including as The Sussex Contemporary Prize and The People’s Choice prize.

The Sussex Contemporary Open Call, or The Sussex for short, will be the first major art exhibition to celebrate the rich creativity in the county which has a strong heritage for art.

Joanna Myles, artist and co-founder of The Sussex, who appeared on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2021, said: “It can be difficult for new and emerging artists to find ways to show their work. Sussex has such a vibrant art community, and we want to showcase this amazing talent.

“The exhibition of the selected work will run from October 8-22 2022 and will be free to the public to visit. All the work will be available for sale. A percentage of each sale will be donated to Table Talk Foundation, a charity that supports food education and the hospitality sector in Sussex. Over the two weeks there will also be several additional fundraising events that combine art and culinary arts.”

Ian Hart, British Airways i360’s chief operating officer, said: “The Sussex exhibition will provide an opportunity for artists from both established and emerging backgrounds to showcase their work. We have always featured local artists in the BA i360 gift shop, so this is a fantastic event for us to further evolve that policy. It is such a wonderful opportunity for the artists within Sussex and we are excited to host such a worthwhile event.”

Artists wishing to submit their work for consideration must have been born in Sussex, studied in Sussex or currently working in Sussex. Submissions should be submitted online at www.thesussex.co.uk where all the details can be found about the open call and exhibition.

The exhibition is expected to draw visitors from London and across the South East.

The open call for artists closes on August 31 2022.

The Sussex Contemporary is the first exhibition of its kind to celebrate Sussex creativity.

Table Talk Foundation raises funds to support food education in Sussex for the next generation, and to support our local hospitality industry.

Table Talk Foundation are building a training kitchen at Plumpton College and have employed a teaching chef to deliver food education to local schools.

Website: www.thesussex.co.uk

British Airways i360 was conceived and designed by Marks Barfield Architects, creators of the London Eye.

The tower has an overall height of 162m, and a glass observation pod that glides up from ground level to 138m above Brighton beach. Visitors enjoy unprecedented unfolding views across Brighton and Hove, the South Downs and the beautiful Sussex coast.

Flights carry up to 175 passengers and depart every 30 minutes. While on board, guests can enjoy a drink at the Sky Bar which serves a range of drinks from Sussex including Nyetimber, an award-winning sparkling wine.

British Airways i360 has worked with the West Pier Trust to reconstruct two of the original West Pier tollbooths using Victorian building techniques. The reconstructed buildings now grace the entrance to British Airways i360, and house the West Pier Tea Room and the British Airways i360 ticket office.