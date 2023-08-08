​​Shoreham Methodist Church’s annual Arts and Crafts Festival is showcasing the work of local artists, with profits, as always, benefiting local and national charities.

Sally Cooper at the festival in 2019 with her striking paintings and cards that have been part of it since the start, more than 50 years ago. Picture: Derek Martin DM1980078a

The festival opened on Saturday and will run until Sunday, August 13, at Shoreham Methodist Church, in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, and refreshments will be available in the Church Parlour. Opening times are 10.30am to 1.30pm weekdays, 9.30am to 4pm Saturday and 12pm to 4pm Sunday.

Jackie Gillespie, chair of the organising committee, said: "The festival has long been a showcase for local artists and includes artists who didn’t show at the Adur Art Trail. Having reached out on social media to new artists and craftspeople, there will be many new and exciting exhibits as well as work by much loved old friends who have been coming for many years.

"As well as showing a variety of art and craftwork, we will be raising funds for the charities Turning Tides, the local homeless charity, local foodbanks and Christians Against Poverty, which provide a local debt counselling service for people of any or no religion.”

Jackie Gillespie, chair of the organising committee, at Shoreham Methodist Church’s annual Arts and Crafts Festival in 2019. Derek Martin DM1980113a

Regular visitors to the festival will meet well-known local artist Sally Cooper, whose striking paintings and cards have been part of the festival since the start, more than 50 years ago, and Deborah Fleming, whose individual mixed media works are sure to enhance the décor of any home.

Other crafts being exhibited include wirework jewellery, unique pottery, glass work and needlework gifts. Organisers say it is not too early to think of Christmas gifts for the person who has everything!