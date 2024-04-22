Arts charity, Lighthouse, to open a new youth-led arts space this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launched by Brighton’s leading digital arts charity, Lighthouse, the space will regenerate a disused unit at New England House on Elder Place, transforming this former textile factory and industrial business centre into an inclusive, people-centred community platform, giving new energy to this 1960s building.

The new art space will be Lighthouse’s first dedicated public space in the city – an addition to its existing office site on Kensington Street. The 130 square metre space, to the back of New England House, off London Road, will transform between exhibition space, event space, residency space and production space.

Lighthouse developed the concept with regeneration group, Spacemakers, and designer-maker, Alex Peters. A new name for the space will be announced alongside details of the opening exhibition later in the year.

Future Creative Leaders team outside New England House.

Lighthouse Artistic Director & CEO, Alli Beddoes said: “The creative landscape of the city is under existential threat from budget cuts and it’s increasingly difficult for new creative voices to be heard. This new space marks a radical counter-narrative prioritising and centring youth voices in Brighton.

"We are driven to reform an arts scene which too often holds back many talented young people for economic and social reasons. We see a brighter future for the next generation of inspiring young artists.”

The space will open with a group exhibitioncurated by Lighthouse’s newly appointed ‘Future Creative Leaders’, a team of six artists aged between 19-26 years old. Going forward, it will host a public events programme platforming and supporting young creatives in the city, funded and supported by Art Fund’s ‘Reimagine Grants’ programme.

‘Future Creative Leaders’ is a year-long initiative that supports the careers of young people with hopes and dreams to work with creative technology across visual art, music, spoken word and other art forms. The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between young people from different backgrounds and the creative digital sector.

Recruited through open sessions and drop-ins at the youth employment hub, self-referrals from youth workers and youth advice services, the Future Creative Leaders are a unique team of young creatives whose career pathways will be given support through mentorship and skills development. Their group exhibition will bring together varied art forms to explore the issues that matter most to them.

Future Creative Leader, Elsa Monteith said “Future Creative Leaders is an opportunity for the next generation of creatives to deconstruct and reassemble the living structure of arts in and beyond the city of Brighton. It’s a hopeful gesture towards a joyful creative landscape pioneered by Lighthouse and has given me real hope for a future of the arts held in a progressive, representative, and democratic framework.

"As a writer, I’m excited to connect with people beyond language, collaborating and creating with an expansive artistic community through the lens of organic, radical change, and authentic liberation.”

Lighthouse’s Creative Communities Producer, Bobby Brown is leading the ‘Future Creative Leaders’ programme. He says "Lighthouse believes that the future of cultural leadership lies in nurturing diverse talents and embracing innovative approaches. ‘Future Creative Leaders’ and this new artspace state our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and reimagining the possibilities within our sector and in Brighton."

Sami Kizwini is a visionary visual artist whose work is the essence of artivism - navigating themes such as politics, youth culture, mental health, and the intricacies of consumerism and capitalism - His art has featured at places such as the Brighton Fringe and Camden Open Air Gallery.

Elsa Monteith is a writer and broadcaster working in music, the arts, and with impact-driven organisations. She has a newsletter called Discontented which explores "content" as both a feeling and a symptom of the algorithm.

Fez Sibanda is a Doctoral researcher in Education at the University of Sussex, and part of the network of scholars at the Stuart Hall Foundation. She is particularly interested in how marginalised groups experience education and is driven by social justice.

Founder and Creative Director of ‘eott’, a youth mental health project focused on creatively communicating mental health, Levvy (Morgan Lethbridge) is an experienced videographer, DJ, producer, writer, and award-winning young entrepreneur.

Introducing Brighton-based artist, Dred (Naiya Evans). Influenced by the likes of Nines, Dave, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Nipsey Hussle, Dred uses his relatable lyricism and story-telling ability to deliver musically dense, gritty and catchy UK rap bangers.