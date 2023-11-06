Autumn show from Emsworth Printmakers

Spokeswoman Julie Turner said: “A wide variety of printmaking techniques will be on show from nine of its talented members. This year it will also be raising funds for Ovacome, an Ovarian Cancer UK charity, through the sale of its members’ work. Emsworth Printmakers is a proactive community of artists that meet regularly to share their printmaking knowledge and to support each other on their creative and personal journeys. One if its members, Jules Roper is facing her own battle with cancer and the group has decided by way of support to each donate a piece of original work for sale that will raise money to help the ovarian cancer charity Ovacome. Jules has worked in local schools as an art teacher for more than 20 years and has two teenage daughters with her partner Nic. Jules expresses some of her challenges, feelings and emotions related to her diagnosis and cancer treatments through her work. Alongside work from Jules, print enthusiasts can expect to see a mixture of screen printing, etching, lino, collagraph and monoprint techniques on show mixed with some experimental approaches to printmaking.”