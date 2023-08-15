Between The Lines is Chichester art show
“Given the opportunity to exhibit on my own rather than in a group show (recently in ARTEL’s What lies Beneath), I looked through some of my older work. It became evident that I had some kind of obsession with lines!
“Perhaps this was subliminal; when I thought of my family links with the Lancashire cotton and weaving industry and how the threads of that ancestry fed into my interest in old family photographs, I could see the connections in how I viewed and painted the landscape.
“This exhibition Between The Lines shows work that hopefully exemplifies those connections, whether it be through painting, print or ceramics. I hope viewers will make their own connections. Although the subject matter will vary, the mark making, imagery and media may suggest a common thread, particularly in the personal and universal qualities of old photographs.”
After graduating from Manchester Art College and Reading University, Sue spent her professional life as a teacher and graphic designer, but on taking voluntary redundancy wanted to escape the computer screen and get back to 'getting her hands dirty'.
Landscape is her first love and she finds constant inspiration from walking in and moving through outdoor spaces, she says. Although oils are her preferred media, Sue enjoys the discipline of printmaking and the challenge of other materials.