Between The Lines is Chichester art show

Sue England is exhibiting in Chichester (contributed)

“Given the opportunity to exhibit on my own rather than in a group show (recently in ARTEL’s What lies Beneath), I looked through some of my older work. It became evident that I had some kind of obsession with lines!

“Perhaps this was subliminal; when I thought of my family links with the Lancashire cotton and weaving industry and how the threads of that ancestry fed into my interest in old family photographs, I could see the connections in how I viewed and painted the landscape.

“This exhibition Between The Lines shows work that hopefully exemplifies those connections, whether it be through painting, print or ceramics. I hope viewers will make their own connections. Although the subject matter will vary, the mark making, imagery and media may suggest a common thread, particularly in the personal and universal qualities of old photographs.”

After graduating from Manchester Art College and Reading University, Sue spent her professional life as a teacher and graphic designer, but on taking voluntary redundancy wanted to escape the computer screen and get back to 'getting her hands dirty'.