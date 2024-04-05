Bexhill Artists' Workplace at the Yacht Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bexhill Artists’ Workplace returns to Bexhill Sailing Club for their art and craft fair on 3rd May. Entry is free and there is a wide range of unique and locally-produced art and craft to see, enjoy and buy. The show is open from 10am to 4pm. The Sailing Club is between the war memorial and the Old Bathing Station on Bexhill seafront, to the east of the De La Warr Pavilion.

A new feature this year is the opportunity to pick up a postcard-sized work of art in aid of local charities for only £5. Come along and buy your presents and treats for the summer.

Founded in 1998, BAW is an established association of amateur and professional artists and craftspeople. We gather together in different venues for a variety of workshops, including portrait and life classes. We are proud to be part of the art scene in our town.