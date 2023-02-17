Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion presents the first major institutional exhibition of US-based artist and film-maker Angelo Madsen Minax (until May 21).

Angelo Madsen Minax, The Source is a Hole, 2017 film still

A Crisis of Human Contact comes from Angelo Madsen Minax, whose practice spans documentary film-making, narrative cinema, essay film, media installation, sound, music, performance, text and collective practices.

Spokeswoman Sally Ann Lycett said: “Through film, photography, text and installation, A Crisis of Human Contact probes at the edges of what intimacy can and could look like. Taken from a voice-over in Minax’s film Bigger on the Inside (2022), the exhibition title highlights certain boundaries, limits and (im)possibilities of interpersonal connection which are explored through the different voices, characters and landscapes that the artist sets up.

"The stories that Minax tells are often deeply personal; they draw upon friendships, romances, chosen family and family of origin, growing up in rural Michigan and the nuanced embodiments of queerness and transness. They are also deeply radical – in their honesty, inquisitiveness and ability to dwell in the at times painful and dark realities of kinship and selfhood – whilst also embedded with cathartic and spiritual expressions of sex, sexuality, love and desire. Through a collage-like approach to building this expansive visual language, Minax creates narratives that feel free, intuitive, mind-bending, playful and highly moving.”

“The exhibition at DLWP brings together four of Minax’s recent films including Bigger on the Inside, which comes to Bexhill following its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival and screenings at New York and Sundance Film Festivals, and a new work made especially for this presentation, Rehearsals Toward an Erotic Approach (2022), that highlights the significance of sex work and kink as generative processes of play and renegotiation.

"The exhibition also includes Minax’s 2017 work, The Source is a Hole, a video essay and ‘treatise on transsexual mourning’, and At the River (2020), a tense portrayal of familial chaos in middle America. These filmic anchors are accompanied by a series of photographs, collages and text pieces, as well as various interventions throughout the gallery. Visitors will enter into an environment that is at once quiet and noisy, intimate and heady – an idiosyncratic cosmology where landscape, place, love, sex, kinship and spirituality intersect. A newly commissioned text on Minax’s work by artist, theorist, historian and professor of visual studies Jill H Casid will be freely available as part of an accompanying booklet.

"This exhibition comprises moving image, photographs and text which contain the following: full-frontal nudity and genitalia; blood; explicit sexual acts; and references to drug use.