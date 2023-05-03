Running every weekend in May (including bank holidays at some Open Houses), Artists Open Houses 2023 boasts a big increase in numbers, with artists particularly keen to show work they have built up during the difficult pandemic years.

Spokeswoman Holly Finch said: “The Artists Open Houses festival (AOH) is the UK’s first and now the largest event of its kind. Around 200 houses and studios in Brighton, and beyond, throw open their doors to the public over four weekends this May for the 2023 edition.”

It’s an excellent year for garden art this year: “There is a joyful garden party mood in the air for Artists Open Houses (AOH) 2023. More people than ever are beginning to appreciate that art can be enjoyed both inside and outside, and Open Houses in Brighton & Hove, plus surrounding areas, are responding with some exceptional art in some very beautiful places, from city courtyards to large wine estates and hilltop windmills. Gardens to add to a trail include Stuart and Mark and Friends, a large meadow garden with mosaics in Fiveways. Seven Dials has Alizeti Creative, which boasts a beautiful garden to accompany the display of mosaic sculptures, Japanese fabrics, ceramics and jewellery. Both offer the added attraction of homemade tea and cake. Hove’s Art in Bloom features painting, plus sculptures in ceramic, paper and bronze, all hung in a walled garden. Along the coast in Ovingdean, Mike Levy Pots and Prints invites visitors into a purpose-built home studio, surrounded by a lush garden where domestic tableware, large garden pots and tiles, posters and cards are for sale. There are more ceramics even further along the coast, in Newhaven, at South Heighton Pottery garden, along with homemade food.

Town Quay Studios. Classes by the river - Angela Edwards

“Pick of the bunch for days out include The Secret Garden Kemp Town, a huge oasis of green hidden from the city by a high flint wall. A tiny-but-charming café serves excellent food by TABLE, and visitors can marvel at the monumental, crash-landed figures of David Breuer-Weill. Dymocks End Studio (Ditchling) is an award-winning Sussex Downs-garden boasting an orchard and an ancient well. This hidden, peaceful place is the setting for sculptures and fabric installations. At Art At Artelium in Streat you can visit Futures Past an exhibition on the work of sculptor Will Nash while tasting wine and enjoying the view of the South Downs over the vineyards. Or you can enjoy a Venezuelan Garden Music Concert at Encounters (West Hove), with food to accompany.

