Bognor Regis Camera Club showcases its skills

Bognor Regis Camera Club shows off its members’ skills with its 2023 summer photography exhibition running daily from Sunday, July 30 to Saturday, August 5 from 10am to 4pm at The Recital Hall, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis.

Fire escape by Carolyn de Ruiter

The exhibition will be officially opened on the evening of Monday, July 31 by the clubs’ president Rob de Ruiter attended by club members, their families and invited guests.

Club chairman Carolyn de Ruiter said: “Admission to the exhibition is free and everyone is welcome to come and view the interesting and varied range of photography on display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President Rob de Ruiter added: “Again this year there is a wide range of photography on show in both prints and projected digital images many of which reflect the varied skills of club members using a range of cameras and photographic techniques. More than 200 prints will be on display in addition to a continuous slideshow of digital images all representing the work of club members over the past year. We will be airing our 2023-24 programme for the first time giving those who might consider joining the club a chance to view what’s on offer throughout our coming season which starts on September 12..

“BRCC members will be on hand throughout the week of the exhibition to answer questions about the club, and photography in general and help iron out any photographic problems or difficulties those attending might have.”

A discounted annual membership fee will be offered to anyone joining the club for the first time at the exhibition or on the first evening

“With the growing interest in digital photography using not only cameras but mobile phones, ipads etc every year the exhibition, and the Felpham Fete where the club also has a stand, attracts many new prospective members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad