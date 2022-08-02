Brighton artist Sara Hill offers Lewes exhibition

Sara Hill

It comes from Brighton artist Sara Hill.

Sara said: “My work is a mixture of seascapes and detailed depictions of nature on land, colourful, energetic and thought-provoking.

“These works in oil, pencil and charcoal have been created over the last couple of years.

“I have always immersed myself in nature. It is a constant inspiration. I’m in the sea daily and woods and countryside regularly, always absorbing the ever-changing moods and transforming images which are mirrored in my paintings.

"More than ever, now is a time to appreciate the natural world around us. I hope that visitors to my exhibition feel the same and can immerse themselves in these spaces for contemplation.

“Brighton born, I attended Eastbourne Art College aged 16.

"On leaving college I continued to paint, alongside some time as a band photographer and promoter, designing their logos, posters and record sleeves. I have exhibited in over 100 shows, many of them solo, across the UK and in Berlin.

“My work has also been featured on TV. Pastels were commissioned by BBC1 for the Randall and Hopkirk Deceased remake, abstracts for ITV’s Shell Seekers starring Vanessa Redgrave, oil paintings in BAFTA award-winning BBC2 That Mitchell and Webb Look and the Disney Channel commissioned paintings for its children’s channel.

“My paintings come from the heart.

"To quote Edward Hopper ‘If you could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint.’

"Influences include Munch and Van Gogh, true heart and soul artists.”