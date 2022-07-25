Brighton hosts the largest ever exhibition of memorabilia from The Jam and The Style Council

The Jam

It takes place from July 29-August 29 all under one roof in Valley Gardens, Brighton.

Spokeswoman Luigia Minichiello promised a “must-see exhibition for fans of The Jam, The Style Council and of course Paul Weller, music aficionados and those curious of the lifestyle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paul Weller fans will have the chance to get up close to his iconic Whaam guitar, read his school reports, hand-written lyrics, see the band’s stage clothes which have been generously donated from the personal archives of Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton, Rick Buckler and the Weller family. Plus, a designated area for John Weller, Mick Talbot and Steve White from The Style Council and the collections of devoted Weller fans worldwide, all make up the content of this rare and mainly unseen show. The exhibition will take up residency in its spiritual home of Brighton in Valley Gardens with additional live concerts throughout the month. Highlights include Wilko Johnson & Nine Below Zero, The Selecter, Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam, Secret Affair, The Chords UK and The Style Councillors featuring very special guests, will be held at St Peter's Church, beside Valley Gardens.

“A screening of Quadrophenia followed by a Q&A with cast-members Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash, Mark Wingett and Trevor Laird will take place on the August bank holiday weekend, plus talks, special appearances and book-signings from Rick Buckler, Mick Talbot and Steve White, along with talks from Jam art designer Bill Smith (who created the archetypal spray-paint logo) and photographers Derek D'Souza, Martyn Goddard and video director Tim Pope.”

The line-up of concerts and exclusives includes: July 29 – The Selecter & Dakka Skanks; July 30 – Wilko Johnson& Nine Below Zero; August 3 – Big Country; August 4 – Gentleman's Dub Club; August 5 – Nick Heyward And The Lapels; August 6 – The Rifles; August 10 –Rick Buckler Q & A And Screening; August 17 and 18 – Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam; August 19 – Roy Ayers Ubiquity

Curator Nicky Weller said: “When I was researching the items and material for the exhibition, I was often overwhelmed by the enthusiasm from fans from all walks of life with stories to share. As well as famous faces, who had many great memories or were influenced by my brother and his pals just playing music. It was an amazing family affair with me from running the fan club, my mum sorting out their suits for stage and my dad becoming their manager.”