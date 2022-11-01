Celebrating the diversity of artistic talent in Hastings and beyond in new exhibition

Hastings Open - Donuts by Kai Bossom

A spokesman said: “Since the last Open in 2020, the world has changed and so have we. Against a backdrop of lockdown and post-pandemic life, our selected artists have found inspiration in people, nature, memories, dreamscapes, generation-defining moments and in the everyday. The works capture and convey varied experiences over the last two years – with the beauty, sensitivity, humour and heart of which only artists are capable. Hastings Museum & Art Gallery aspires to support the careers of contemporary artists and to share their work with the local community through the biennale Open exhibition.”

The artworks in this year’s Open have been selected by a panel of judges comprising: Angela Childs – curator, chairman of Hastings Arts Forum; Ellen Prebble – artist, Project Art Works; Patricia Finnegan – artist development lead with Project Art Works; Euan Roberts – artist, co-founder and director of Big Yin Gallery; Fiona Denning – artist, chairman of SoCo Artists; Kenton Lowe – arts practitioner, curator of blackShed Gallery; and Laetitia Yhap – Hastings artist and painter; and Kasey Ball-Scott – collections and engagement curator (art), Hastings Museum & Art Gallery.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for health and culture, said: “It is great to see Hastings Open return this year. There is such a wide range of art on display and I encourage everyone who can to come and have a look and enjoy the huge talent we have in our town.” Kenton Lowe, arts practitioner and curator of blackShed Gallery, said: “I welcome this year's return of the Hastings Open. The range of art submitted this year has been of an extraordinarily high standard. That could be down to the success of the local art college or simply the wider community of art practitioners that the Open is now reaching out to? I think we have all gained an exciting new perspective on the broadness of talent that the Hastings Museum & Art Gallery’s Open is now attracting.”

Fiona Denning, artist and chairman of SoCO Artists, added: “It was an enormous honour to be chosen as a panellist for the Hastings Open 2022. There are some really exciting pieces in this show and quite a task to whittle it down to around 70 but I loved every minute of it. A fabulous experience, thank you Hastings Museum.” A number of artworks will be available for purchase, with the sales benefiting both the artists and the museum.

