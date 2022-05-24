Celebration of Sussex punk and fashion icon Jordan Mooney coming up at Brighton Concorde 2

Jordan Mooney

The event will be held in Brighton at the popular Concorde 2 – https://www.facebook.com/Concorde2. The event will run from 2pm until 11pm on Sunday, May 29 and will feature at least ten specially selected music groups who either were friends of Jordan’s or were bands that produced music that she loved.

Jordan was Seaford born and spent many years there, including her final days. She was well known as a friend of Vivienne Westwood, Malcolm McClaren and the Sex Pistols, Siouxsie Sioux and other key players of the seminal London punk scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan’s partner Nick Linazasoro is organising the fundraiser with Brighton’s Black Rabbit Productions. He said: “Jordan loved to follow many bands and they would not be able to play live if the venues weren’t there. The Trust assists 15 venues in Brighton alone.

“She was also a veterinary nurse and bred award-winning Burmese cats.

"So, when I was approached to hold a memorial concert it was decided to equally share profits from the event between two charities close to Jordan’s heart: Cats Protection and the Music Venues Trust.”

Nick added: “The concert is a celebration of everything Jordan. It will be a perfect blend of the old guard and new pretenders, with live performances from some of her friends in bands as well as a selection of local music artists that Jordan loved to listen to and attend their concerts. In recognition of Jordan’s punk rock ethics, all bands will be treated equally, reflected in the running order of acts; larger acts will not necessarily come further down the bill.”

Marcus Agar, Cats Protection media officer, said: “Proclaimed as a Queen of Punk and undoubtedly a fashion influencer, Jordan – real name Pamela Rooke – shared her Seaford home with many cats over the years, as seen in photographs from her private collection screened at her funeral, earlier this year.

“One shows Jordan in her familiar punk era graphic make-up with her cat Nolan, while another is of her much-loved Burmese cat, the Supreme UK Imperial Gold Grand Champion & Supreme UK Imperial Gold Grand Premier Mainman Kisschase.”

Marcus added: “As well as being a genuine cultural influencer, Jordan was known for her great love of cats. We are honoured to be a small part of her extensive legacy as a beneficiary of this tribute event to a true icon. We will ensure that the money is well spent in Jordan’s memory.”

Nick said: “Jordan was famed and highly respected in various sectors of life, film, music and her love of cats. But the overwhelming agreement was that here was a soul that could be completely trusted, one who stayed true to herself and never sold out.”