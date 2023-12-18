Charleston has announced the first acts for Charleston Festival 2024, one of the UK’s longest-running culture festivals, which will return for its 35th year between 16 and 27 May 2024.

Highlights across the diverse programme include Peep Show and Succession creator Jesse Armstrong in conversation with co-writer Lucy Prebble; talks with cultural figures including genre-defying artist, designer and activist Es Devlin and Ivor-Novello winning composer and musician Nitin Sawhney.

Nathaniel Hepburn, Director of Charleston, said: “For 35 years, Charleston has hosted an annual celebration of arts and ideas in the grounds of our farmhouse in the Sussex countryside, inviting audiences to engage with some of the leading cultural figures of the day. We look forward to celebrating this special anniversary with a typically eclectic, rich and exciting programme.”

Charleston Festival brings together artists, thinkers, and changemakers to engage with art and ideas. Over two weeks, the festival invites visitors to imagine the world differently through a rich programme of over 50 talks and s and performances featuring over 100 speakers.

Charleston Festival announces first acts for 35th anniversary edition in 2024. Photo: Emma Croman

Newly announced guest speakers for the 2024 festival include best-selling crime writer Val McDermid who will discuss her new book inspired by Lady Macbeth, as well as poet and playwright Jackie Kay reflecting on her new collection Mayday, which brings together poems that reflect on her decades of political activism. Broadcaster and Turner-Prize winning artist Grayson Perry will also make a special appearance at the festival.

The full programme for Charleston Festival 2024 will be announced on 22 February 2024. Priority booking for Charleston’s supporters will go live on 27 February 2024 with general sale on 29 February 2024.