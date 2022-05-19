Charleston Festival promises "no holds barred" opening weekend

Jacqueline Wilson ©James Jordan

“Beginning at 12.30 on Friday, May 20, with novelists Patrick Gale and Andrew Miller discussing their latest books, both of which feature a central protagonist with a hidden life, they are followed at 3pm by Olivia Laing, Christopher Turner and Juliet Mitchell on Bodies and Freedom and at 5.30pm Lucy Kirkwood, Rebecca Watson and Katie Mitchell explore the potential of new writing to inspire change.

“At 7.30pm Benedict Lombe launches a first – the Charleston Monologue, a new commission specially written to capture the turbulent times in which we live.

“The right to free love and life is explored on Saturday at 12.30 with art historians Frances Spalding and Nino Strachey and journalists Emily Maitlis and Katharine Viner discuss the era of fake news at 3pm.

"Monica Ali and Charlotte Mendelson ask why marriage makes such scintillating fiction (at 5.30pm).

“Sunday’s programme ranges from the immigrant experience to politics with Jess Phillips and Andrew Mitchell.

"The love lives of Lytton Strachey are examined in glorious detail by guest actors and famous women – from Virginia Woolf to the FreeBritney campaigners – are the icing on the gingerbread on Sunday evening. Another first for Charleston this year is the series of four family events with Jacqueline Wilson, Michael Morpurgo and Lauren Child.”