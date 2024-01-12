Charleston launches search for 50 of the best Bloomsbury works still in private collections

London Art Fair has partnered with Charleston, the modernist home and studio of painters Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, for its annual museum partnership. At the fair, Charleston will launch its ambitious search for 50 of the most significant Bloomsbury group artist paintings still held in private collections. Spokesman Matt Jerome said: “Charleston, situated in the South Downs National Park, was the regular meeting place of some of the 20th century’s most radical artists, writers and thinkers, known collectively as the Bloomsbury Group. It is where they came together to imagine society differently and has always been a place where art and experimental thinking are at the centre of everyday life. In 2030 Charleston is set to celebrate 50 years since the charity was set up to safeguard the historic house and its collection and with that they have announced their 50 for 50 initiative. The launch of 50 for 50 will unveil a selection of secured artworks, alongside some of the most significant pieces from its collection. These include The Cloak by Vanessa Bell, a painting from 1912 originally exhibited in Paris; a study featuring Charleston farm buildings by Duncan Grant; a rare and newly conserved work by French artist Simon Bussy of Mansion House, c1902; all of which have never been on public display before. These artworks will be exhibited alongside a selection of ceramics and furniture from Omega Workshops, an artistic interiors firm spearheaded by three members of the Bloomsbury Group, established in 1913, as well as an embroidered fire screen by Duncan Grant.”