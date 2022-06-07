Chichester Art Society launches summer show

Chris said: “As chairman and with support of a wonderful committee I am responsible for the overall management and future of the society. Rebuilding CAS after the Covid challenges is our priority.” It is a society with a lot to offer, he says: “We pride ourselves on being a friendly and welcoming society. Our aim is to encourage the practice and appreciation of the arts. We are open to anyone with an interest in art, with activities suiting a wide range of abilities and experience. The annual programme is extensive offering members and guests professional art demonstrations, workshops, talks and an annual exhibition at the Oxmarket Contemporary. Additional popular activities include plein air sketching and informal weekly Painting with Friends.