The society is looking forward to another wonderful exhibition of member's work from June 11 to 23.

The exhibition offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire unique artwork at an affordable price. There will be a wide range of works including paintings, sculpture, ceramics and beautiful jewellery.

The society was founded in 1939 and is at the heart of the art community in Chichester and the surrounding area.

'Artbodgering' - Rob Cornfields approach to enjoying painting.

Please come along and see our work and hear more about our programme of events throughout the year, we offer; fortnightly demonstrations and talks by visiting artists, one-day workshops with proffessional art tutors, a weekly drop-in session 'Painting with Friends', summer sketching/pleinair painting outings and a reference and borrowing library of wonderful art books.

The society is thriving with a healthy membership and we welcome artists both members and visitors.