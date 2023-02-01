“When he first came down from London and married mum and started to live in Sussex he started to teach at the art school which is now Bill’s in North Street. I remember going up there as a child and smelling the turpentine and there would be nude ladies being painted! He was a senior artist there. He also taught at the Prebendal and he also tried to set up an arts centre in Chichester just after the big 1953 exhibition. He realised that Chichester had a lots of things that they could bring together in terms of art and he wanted to have a centre for that. Sadly it didn't come off for all sorts of reasons but I know he was very sad about that so then he started his own company, the David Paul Gallery, and he also had the Design Group. They did a lot of the big logos for companies and he did the Oxmarket logo and he did the Minerva head for the Minerva. It was all graphic design. And he also had a frame-making business. My father was very reluctant to push himself as an artist but he loved impressionism and he had this wonderful ability to paint wonderful landscapes that always had a road going off into the distance. He always wanted to have hope going forward, that there was never an end. Some of his greatest paintings are landscapes. He did a lot of work in Italy and France and here, and until you see the body of his work you just don't realise what an amazing artist he was. He was also a very entrepreneurial man and would always be diverted into other things. He had three daughters, and he knew you that he couldn't just make his living from art.”