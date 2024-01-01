Chichester artist Catherine Barnes exhibits for sixth time at the Oxmarket

Catherine Barnes in her Juno Studio (contributed pic)

“This New Year I am showing paintings, large and small, on canvas and paper with some drawings and prints. The subjects are varied, but have a theme of nature. This is treated in different ways. An oil painting inspired by the River Lavant in the College grounds, where light is the underlying subject which sets the mood. A major or minor key? Stay awhile and ponder what scene is set; what emotions are provoked?”

Catherine cites Edgar Degas who said c1857: “The artist does not draw what he sees, but what he must make others see.”

Catherine explains: “I tend to agree with Degas here. Painting a bit of the neglected River Lavant is not really the hot issue. I hope the way I have painted it opens feelings in the viewer.

“Most of my work on show at the Oxmarket started from a small sketch book and a pen for five to ten minutes, at the most, lolling about the place just looking. Back in my studio I may start on the composition. Does it have any harmony? – usually not! But fragments may. Once drawn out, it usually bears little resemblance to the actual. Light and colour, and the way the paint is used on the canvas starts to reveal hopefully a subject lurking underneath. A couple of months later – after the hair tearing, miseries, aching limbs, tears and self- doubt – the painting just seems to paint itself.”

Catherine’s exhibition runs from January 9-21. The gallery is open from 10am until 4.30pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays, and 12-4pm on Sunday. Closed on Monday, January 15. The gallery is in St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH, Catherine will be in the Wilson Room of the Oxmarket Gallery from 1-3pm each day of her exhibition.