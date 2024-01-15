Chichester exhibition - exploring our sea connection

Jo Shapiro, gallery manager, explains: “From our county’s unofficial anthem of Sussex by the Sea by William Ward-Higgs to William Blake’s poems Milton and Jerusalem, the south coast and its Downland surroundings have long inspired artists of all disciplines. It seems fitting then to kick off 2024 with an exhibition showcasing local artists whose work connects with a literal or emotional wave. Chichester’s connections with the sea are long standing, from the 13th-century thriving port at Dell Quay and the canal which opened in 1822 directly connecting the city to harbour, the sea initially played an important part in the commerce and prosperity of Chichester. Nowadays our relationship with the sea is primarily recreational: the harbour is a much-loved place for many local residents to sail, paddleboard and kayak and beaches such as the Witterings and East Head are where we all head when the sun shines. I think most of us living in and around Chichester have an affinity with the sea so it seemed natural to have an exhibition which explored different artists’ emotional response to our coastal waters. It features 14 artists including painters, ceramicists and sculptors and includes both artists who are new to the gallery and new work from artists who are firm favourites with our visitors. Artists whose work is featured include David Peduzzi, Nicola Martin, Nic Cowper, Kate Henderson, Nicola Rose, Rob Corfield, Bridget Greenwood, Sue Ransley, Alison Orchard, Sophie Keir, Jodie Whitby, Fiona Bell Currie, Gemma Bedford and Jane Eastell. Given the strong connection of the local community to the coast we hope that Wave will attract people who may not have visited an art gallery before but are drawn to the subject of the sea and the emotional response.”