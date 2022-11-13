Mim at work

Chairman Mim McCann said: “2022 was my first year as chair, and I was delighted at how much of a success the event was. However, it became clear to me that we needed to rebrand the name and create a logo to clearly reflect what the event entails. Chichester Open Studios (previously Chichester Open Studios Art Trail) fully reflects our ethos as an opportunity for our local community to meet local artists in their creative worlds. Chichester Open Studios (COS) has become a key event in the Chichester Art Event calendar with it now entering its 22nd year.

“The event is such a multi-layered and unique experience for visitors to learn directly from artists, exploring concepts, processes, and personalities. Many artists also gain a deeper insight into their work by having the opportunity to discuss their practice. It can be a lonely venture being an artist and COS enables us to feel part of the local creative community as well as having a direct interaction with our audience.

“Since my first venture into being an Open Studio Artist in 2013, I have found our annual event to be an incredibly enjoyable experience, both as an artist, visitor and now as chair. I have a fantastic supportive committee behind me this year with Becky Rose as vice chair and treasurer, Emily Ellen joining us as marketing manager and Helen Button and Daphne Casdagli continuing as valued committee members.

“In light of the coronation of King Charles III our dates for 2023 will be earlier than usual, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 and Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, April 29, 30 and May 1. If you are a local artist with a with a full time/part time studio space within the Chichester area then we would love to have you to join us on the 2023 Chichester Open Studios. Just head over to our website, www.chichesterarttrail.org for full terms and conditions and our 2023 registration form. Registration ends midnight November 30 2022. We are really looking forward to welcoming both new and returning artists to the 2023 Chichester Open Studios and cannot wait to share what fantastic creativity is on the doorsteps of the community of Chichester and surrounding areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter programme

The winter programme of events is now live at Graylingwell Chapel, bringing together comedy, music, dancing and wine-tasting.

Claire Robinson, partnerships coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust, said: “Those looking to make a party night of it can look to book tickets for the brilliant Barn Dance on the November 18 where a live band will bring everybody to their feet, calling out the moves so even the most novice dancers can take to the floor.

“Businesses and friend groups have the perfect Christmas party designed and ready for them at the Tinwood Wine Tasting and Christmas Party. Able to book by the table or as individuals, guests will sample the range of sparkling wines available from local vineyard Tinwood guided by its founders, with cheeseboards to enjoy as they drink. The tasting session will be followed by dancing with a DJ entertaining the guests all evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the sell-out success of Gigspanner at the Chapel earlier this year, two of its legendary musicians will be returning on Wednesday, December 7. Peter Knight and John Spiers will be playing songs from their latest album Both in a Tune which has received outstanding critical acclaim, and was named as one of the Ten Best New Albums from Around the World by the music journal, SONGLINES. Together they have created a musical sound that should inspire future generations of musicians to engage with Britain’s folk dancing heritage

“The Chichester Comedy Club is also returning on December 16 for an unmissable pre-Christmas evening of laughter.”

Clare de Bathe, CCDT director, said: ““We hope there is something for everybody in this season’s line- up at The Chapel. Still in the first year of being open we’ve already learned a lot about what people want, and this second half of the year brings together so much talent and variety in what’s available, all at an affordable cost. We really look forward to welcoming faces we know well and lots of new people to this incredible venue.”

To find out more or book your tickets go along to the Graylingwell Chapel website at https://graylingwellchapel.com/whats-on/ or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shopwyke Singers

The Shopwyke Singers return to their regular home of Boxgrove Priory, on the outskirts of Chichester, for their next concert on Sunday, November 20 at 7pm – a performance of Brahms’ mighty Requiem.

Spokesman Richard Allum said: “The Priory, which can trace its origins to the 12th century, features the most exquisite ceiling frescos and a marble labyrinth similar to the one found in Chartres Cathedral, Chichester’s twin city. It is also well known for its stunning acoustic.

“Although the choir has performed the Requiem before, it will have particular significance on this occasion. 2022 marks the 125th anniversary of the composer’s death. T hus it seems a fitting tribute to perform one of his most enduring works. Composed upon the death of his own mother in 1865, and soon after the death of his great friend Robert Schumann, it is a deeply personal work with heart-rending melodies and a text linking bible verses which lead from suffering and mourning to consolation. The concert is directed by the choir’s founder Alex Dichmont and will feature soloists Lucy Cronin and Richard Paterson, with Matthew Cooke providing the organ accompaniment. Tickets are available on the door or in advance on 01243 543263. You can also purchase tickets online via the choir’s website: www.shopwykesingers.com”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Sinfonia

After a long wait, the south’s premier recorder orchestra is back, promising a dazzling programme bringing a reminder of sunny summer days. Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia, which features seven sizes of recorders from the six-inch sopranino to the six-foot contrabass, is looking forward to playing again at St George’s Church Whyke, Cleveland Road, Chichester PO19 7AD.

Spokeswoman Jean Campbell said: “The concert, with conductor Christopher Burgess, is on November 20 at 3.30pm and begins with Handel’s great celebration Ode to St Cecilia, the patron saint of music and musicians, and ends with Henry Mancini’s popular Baby Elephant Walk. In between you can hear long-time favourites like Billy Mayerl’s Autumn Crocus and Bucalossi’s Grasshoppers’ Dance. Music by Vaughan Williams and Sir Edward German is also on the bill together with a delightfully evocative Midsummer Meadow Suite by living composer Lyndon Hilling.

“As an extra special treat for the audience, HRS has invited a group of youngsters from Chichester Free School to show off their talents as a band and a little choir. They’re devising their own mini-programme and are hugely excited about their first public performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chichester is a much loved venue for Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia and the orchestra is delighted to be back after an enforced long break. St George’s Church is a friendly and welcoming venue and HRS looks forward to greeting old friends and making new ones. Come along and hear the impressively resonant sound of the full range of recorders! Tickets are £10 at the door.”

Chamber series

The Portsmouth Chamber Music Series has announced a 2022-2023 season featuring six internationally renowned ensembles at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Spokeswoman Kelly Haswell said: “The series is unique for its informality and in-the-round format with the audience just a couple of metres from the musicians. The dress code is casual, the musicians talk to the audience about what they are going to play, and drinks are welcome during the performance. The whole idea of chamber music was originally music to share between friends, and this series strives to encapsulate that. We ask the musicians to stay around at the end to chat in case you want to ask questions. You might want to ask about the music, but also about what it’s like to go on tour, how they decide programmes, how they rehearse or even what they had for breakfast!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With its versatile spaces, the Portsmouth Guildhall is the perfect venue, and the series takes place either on the stage in the main auditorium, with both musicians and audience on stage, or in the Guildhall Studio. Concerts are always on Monday evenings, which otherwise tend to be very quiet in the city centre, and so it is easy to get dinner beforehand for those so inclined.”

“On November 21 we feature Welsh pianist Llŷr Williams in a programme which culminates with two show-stopping works by arguably the greatest pianist of all time, Franz Liszt.

“After Christmas, concerts continue on January 30, March 20, April 17 and May 22, with musicians ranging from our resident Ensemble 360 to the Romanian Arcadia Quartet and the Korean Esmé Quartet.

" The music includes popular favourites such as Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet and Beethoven’s Septet, great 19th and 20th century works by Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, Debussy and Shostakovich, all the way through to Huw Watkins’ new piano trio, composed just last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Grays, chief executive officer of the Guildhall Trust, said: “It has been fantastic to see the variety presented within the series over the years being enjoyed by so many and we look forward to hosting the 2022- 23 series which offers an eclectic mix of music and some amazing international artists.

“As the south’s leading concert hall, the chamber music series is an important part of our classical music programme which we are passionate about developing and opening up to wider audiences to enjoy.

"This unique opportunity to experience exciting music being performed just metres away, is not to be missed.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online at www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk or in person at the box office.

Advertisement Hide Ad