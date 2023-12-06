Chichester's newest art gallery has a limited-edition Banksy print

We interviewed the owner of KUNST, the newest art gallery in Chichester. Their art ranges from a Banksy print for £1600 to £60 poster prints for Christmas.

Bill Strohacker, pictured at his gallery.

Bill Strohacker opened KUNST art gallery just a few months ago on 39 South Street, Chichester. Bill is an artist himself and has some of his abstract work included in the gallery.

The art gallery owner said: “We sell contemporary art, we sell graffiti, street art, and abstract too. We also run the Strohacker design school which has been running for about seven years now. We take people with zero experience and get them fast-tracked to a professional quality as a graphic designer. We also help them also get a job afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve lived in Chichester for the past 20 years. I ended up moving my family here whilst working in a different industry. I was doing some teaching and once I moved on from there, I decided to set up my own thing.

Close-up of the limited-edition Banksy print.

"That’s how my design school started. I got people involved who I'd met in the industry like Jamie Hewlett, who is the creator of the Gorillaz artwork, and a few other known people. When I was setting up the gallery, I contacted Jamie to sell his work."

When asked about the reaction from locals to the opening, Bill Strohacker said: “I was surprised at how many people are interested in art here and we had a lot of people coming in and taking pictures, we've sold quite a lot of artworks too. We’ve got well-known names here, but we’re also showcasing local artist’s work from Sussex.”

They’ve also got a limited-edition Banksy print showcased in the Chichester art gallery. Mr Strohacker said: “It's a print that was created for Clown Skates, Banksy designed their logo. We’re selling it for under £2000, which is pretty unheard of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad