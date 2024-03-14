Colourful world of plants and animals in Worthing and beyond explored in new Superstar Arts exhibition

Superstar Arts artists at the Flora & Fauna exhibition at Colonnade House in Worthing

Inspired by local green spaces and exotic environments, the Superstar artists have created a range of paintings, prints and mixed media pieces, all available to buy.

The charity is based at West Worthing Baptist Church and also has its usual range of greetings cards and giftware on sale at the exhibition.

Jo Sullivan, co-founder, said: "Our Superstar artists have been creating gorgeous images of flowers, leaves and animals, using a variety of mixed media.

"Please come along to support our artists, purchase an original piece of art and see their beautiful work, along with framed screen prints and a little pop-up shop."