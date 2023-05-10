Contrasting Lewes art shows

Inside Outside is the latest exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes, BN7 1JY, running from May 5-14, the work of John Martin, from Brighton.

Rachael Plummer by Jonathan Syer

John said: “The exhibition will span ten years and will feature landscapes, interiors and still life subjects. All paintings are made with oil and vary in size from small studies to larger paintings on canvas. My pictures are a direct response to nature and are made in front of the subject which I hope makes them accessible.

“I cannot remember a time when I did not paint. My first oil paintings were made when I was seven years old. I was obsessed by Van Gogh. After school I studied at Exeter College of Art for three years and then at the Royal Academy Schools for a further three years. My main influences have been Sickert, Gilman, Bonnard, Monet to name but a few. I was elected as a member of the Royal British Artists in 1991 and one of the highlights of my career was being awarded the de Laszio medal at the RBA. I have exhibited extensively here and abroad and have works in many private and public collections.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in Lewes, [HOME] offers a new exhibition by Sussex artist Rachael Plummer at Gallery 207 in High Street, from May 4-14. The Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm. The exhibition, with new works on wood, on paper, on slate and in flint, explores ancient and new ideas about ‘the nature of what it takes to feel at home… inside, outside, in-between.’

Timothy Ambrose, principal of Timothy Ambrose Consulting, said: “The word home is perhaps one of the most important words in the English language, with huge significance and meaning for each one of us at different stages of our lives. Feeling at home with people or places or ideas is central to our well-being.

"Rachael’s work has wide international relevance. In the past few years, the global impact of the Covid pandemic has meant that for millions of people around the world, the word home has taken on new significance and importance.

"It has become amongst other things a sanctuary, a place of work and study, a source of comfort during uncertain times and a space central to our well-being and happiness. Her exhibition provides a range of powerful perspectives on how, why, when and where we feel at home.”

​