Daisy Harcourt exhibition at Chichester's Oxmarket

Themes of water and plants/gardens are explored in the series of portraits that include gardener/ television presenter Rachel de Thame, author and mudlark Lara Maiklem, head gardeners Tony Hall (Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew) and Tom Brown (West Dean Gardens), journalist Emma Crawforth (BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine), art historian Olivia Meehan and co-founder and owner of Hales Gallery Paul Hedge.

Andrew Churchill, gallery director, said: “In 2020, Daisy decided to create two portrait series entitled Women & Water and People & Plants.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to lockdowns in 2021 Daisy worked on the portraits using photographs and written pieces by each person/sitter.“The portraits include artists, writers, publishers, historians, swimmers and gardeners.

“Some are experts in their field but the common thread is a clear passion for plants and gardens or rivers, lakes and the sea.

“Daisy was inspired by their stories and interests connected to the two areas and in each portrait she has tried to capture in line a likeness and expression of character.

“The exhibition at the Oxmarket Contemporary provides 26 accounts of relationships to water or plants by each participant/sitter alongside a drawn portrait by Daisy.”

Daisy said: “I find drawing a very immediate way of communicating.

“I enjoyed drawing each person while I was thinking about their respective viewpoints to the themes. It was a new idea for me to contextualise the portraits with the story-telling element. It was an exciting, dynamic process. And I felt I got to know each person a little better.

“Many people I had met in real life and through social media had connections to water or plants which I found most life affirming, especially during the early period of the global pandemic.

“So many of us focus on nature and particularly gardens and plants for a multitude of reasons, for some a source of solace or healing, activity, hope, food, therapy, peace and beauty; connecting with nature is for many of us a positive constant in a turbulent world.”

Daisy studied fine art at Ruskin School of Art.

She lives and works in Chichester. She has been an artist educator at Pallant House Gallery in Chichester and her work is held in private collections around the world.

She has exhibited at the Oxmarket Contemporary and Pallant House Gallery. Her work has been commissioned by Chichester Festival Theatre, Weald and Downland Living Museum, Canns Down Press, Eiderdown Press and Manderley Press.