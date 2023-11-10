Dark Was The Night is latest Weald Contemporary exhibition

Andrew Churchill - Pink House

Gallery director Holly Fox-Lee said: “Leading us on an exploration of the night, Andrew Churchill presents a series of paintings capturing intimate views from West Sussex to the broad vistas of the Northern Irish coast. A range of emotions are captured in these changing sky scenes, from evening to dusk and night, showing the complex relationship and characters of the sun and moon. Rendered in an intricate palette, we are invited to see the night, dark and full of colour.”

Andrew explained: “Dark Was The Night, the title of this exhibition, is taken from a blues song written by Blind Willie Johnson – Dark Was The Night (Cold Was The Ground). These words imply certainty, facts that can’t be denied. Night brings darkness in our part of the world at least and yet, the night remains full of colour despite, or perhaps because of, the dark. We are forced to examine the night closely for differences in the blue – not black, in my experience. Incidentally, the song is one of 27 pieces of music included on the Voyager Golden Record, launched into space in 1977 to represent the diversity of life on earth.”

Holly added: “Weald Contemporary is an art gallery in the heart of Sussex. Without permanent premises, Weald Contemporary benefits from the ability to bring the best in art from Sussex and the South to a range of audiences via their pop-up exhibitions. With a focus on promoting both new and established British talent while fostering a multi-generational conversation about art, Weald Contemporary aims to champion owning art from living artists.”

The current exhibition is at The Mill Studio, New House Farm Barns Ford Lane, Arundel, BN18 0EF. Times: Monday closed; Tuesday closed; Wednesday 10am-3pm; Thursday 10am-3pm; Friday 10am-3pm; Saturday 10am-4pm; and Sunday 10am-4pm