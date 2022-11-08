Emsworth Printmakers

Spokeswoman Julie Turner said: “As a group of printmakers mostly living in or near Emsworth, this group of dynamic printmakers became a mutual support for e ach other during the Covid crisis. Many of them originally met at Omega Printmakers Studio in Ports mouth, but the pandemic meant the studio spaces were closed. Once they were able to meet outside they joined together and created a group who, although mainly working separately, come together to discuss ideas and share skills and knowledge on all aspects of printmaking. Their first exhibition offers a wide diversity of printmaking techniques including collagraphs, screen prints, linocuts, monoprints and etching.”

The Emsworth Printmakers include Jean Mallan, Julie Turner, Sue England, Marian Forster, Carol Price, Jules Roper, Bea Veness and Fabiola Knowles. Many of them are regular exhibitors on the Emsworth and Chichester Arts Trails.