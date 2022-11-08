Debut show from Emsworth Printmakers
Emsworth Printmakers are offering their inaugural show at Oxmarket Contemporary (running from November 8-23).
Spokeswoman Julie Turner said: “As a group of printmakers mostly living in or near Emsworth, this group of dynamic printmakers became a mutual support for e ach other during the Covid crisis. Many of them originally met at Omega Printmakers Studio in Ports mouth, but the pandemic meant the studio spaces were closed. Once they were able to meet outside they joined together and created a group who, although mainly working separately, come together to discuss ideas and share skills and knowledge on all aspects of printmaking. Their first exhibition offers a wide diversity of printmaking techniques including collagraphs, screen prints, linocuts, monoprints and etching.”
The Emsworth Printmakers include Jean Mallan, Julie Turner, Sue England, Marian Forster, Carol Price, Jules Roper, Bea Veness and Fabiola Knowles. Many of them are regular exhibitors on the Emsworth and Chichester Arts Trails.
Julie Turner, who won this year's Emsworth Artists Prize for one of her prints, encourages art lovers to make a visit to the show: “We are so excited to be exhibiting together for the first time in what will be a diverse and exciting show. Having this exhibition to work towards has made the group really focus on challenging themselves and encouraging each other on the journey. During the exhibition one of us will be on hand to explain techniques and introduce visitors to the diverse and exciting world of printmaking.