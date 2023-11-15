Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft teams up with MADE Brighton

This month, Brighton’s longstanding designer maker fair returns to Brighton Dome Corn Exchange following its major restoration, and Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft are delighted to partner.

MADE Brighton will showcase 53 highly skilled artisans who represent some of the best in their craft. Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft will present an exclusive selection of new products as part of the event, including Christmas cards featuring woodblock printed designs by Philip Hagreen.Other new products inspired by the museum’s extraordinary collection include a knitting pattern based on an original design by weaver Hilary Bourne (1909 – 2004) and an advent calendar designed by illustrator Barbara Allen (1903 – 1972). These new items take inspiration from the museum’s current exhibition, Double Weave: Bourne and Allen’s Modernist Textiles, which celebrates the work of the pair who ran an internationally successful textile studio.At MADE Brighton, visitors are invited to browse a fresh selection of pieces by innovative makers across the contemporary craft disciplines. Works in jewellery, textiles, furniture, leatherwork, sculpture, typography, ceramics and printmaking will be available.

The fair presents a perfect opportunity for Christmas gift-buying, as well as purchasing one off collectables and items for the home.

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft’s Commerical Manager Jen Ogilvie said: “I’m thrilled that we're the official museum partner of MADE Brighton. It's been a while since it has been at Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange, so it is particularly special this year.Passing on the importance of contemporary craft practice is at the heart of what we do, so we’re delighted to be part of an event that supports the very best designer makers.As well as being amongst the first to see our new collection-inspired products, visitors to our stand will get a voucher for 2 for 1 entry to the museum and a discount for our online shop. I hope to seeyou there!”

MADE Brighton takes place Friday 24 - Sunday 26 November at Brighton Dome, Corn Exchange, Church Street, Brighton BN1 1EU.