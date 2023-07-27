East Sussex artists converge for Lewes exhibition

Remember This is the latest exhibition at Star Brewery Gallery, Star Brewery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes, BN7 1YJ from July 29-August 6, 11am-4pm every day. It showcases the work of Louise Bell, Pippa Honess, Annie Bell, Ruth Plunkett and Jason Munro, who are all artists based in East Sussex.

Louise Bell is exhibiting in Lewes (pic by David J Stacey)

Louise said: “Remember This is a group exhibition of five artists who through their very different mediums capture moments in time. Jason Munro’s paintings focus on everyday objects around the home and those rare moments when the light falls perfectly and the spaces usually ignored seem to catch our attention. Working in oil paints he captures light and colour in a way that highlights the beauty in the mundane.

“Pippa Honess’ hand -built, smoke fired vessels are inspired by her work as a gardener and her love of the sea. They capture the moment that the heat, smoke and combustible materials leave their mark on clay. Annie Bell translates the feelings from moments in time – be it spotting the first daffodil in spring, a good news story or a gloomy dark day – into abstract, expressive oil pastel drawings. Annie likes to play with colour and mark-making to create textured oil landscapes on paper, building up several layers of oil pastel until finally achieving the moment of calm in which the work is finished. Ruth Plunkett’s Vanishing Point series of photographs illustrate how past, present and future memory appears spatially inseparable. The images suggest that nothing is quite as it seems and that time and endings are rarely on quite the linear trajectory we often imagine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Bell’s ceramic Ancient Toys are inspired by the universal appeal of toys that date back as far as 1500BC. The surface treatment of this collection gives the impression of toys being rescued from the earth. She is concerned with the preservation of childhood objects, their longevity and the value of iconic toys that have evolved through centuries and across continents and yet have changed so little in shape and purpose.