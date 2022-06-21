Eastbourne – Remembering the work of Fred Whitehead

Fred Whitehead

The exhibition will be supporting fishing fleets in Hastings and Eastbourne raising funds for Hastings Fishermen Protection Society (HFPS) and Eastbourne Fishermen’s Under 10 CIC

The gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10am-4pm (at other times by appointment)

“Fred Whitehead (1936-2021) was born in Oldham and studied art in his hometown before later gaining a place to study at the Royal College of Art. He had a successful teaching career working at Leicester School of Art and then at Ravensbourne College of Design and Communication in Bromley.

“Whitehead particularly loved the sea and coastline and he would make frequent trips to the Sussex coast and to Cornwall.

“In 2002 he made the decision to leave London and move to Eastbourne, a place he knew well.

"Here he made paintings of the quiet streets and grand Victorian buildings that adjoin the seafront. These paintings perfectly capture the light and stillness of the town out of season.

“Whitehead also loved the sculptural forms of the traditional clinker built fishing boats, particularly those of the ancient beach launched fishing fleet of Hastings, just down the coast from Eastbourne.

"Over many years he photographed and documented these boats and the life of the beach fleet.

“Until his death in 2021 Fred Whitehouse lived quietly and rarely socialised, indeed he described himself as reclusive. He was happiest at home in his studio where he produced paintings that are strongly influenced by his art school training at the Royal College of Art, from a time when Modern British Art was flourishing.

"Through this exhibition we will be supporting the work of the fishing fleets in Hastings and Eastbourne raising funds for Hastings Fishermen Protection Society (HFPS) and Eastbourne Fishermen's Under 10 CIC. There will be associated talks and events.