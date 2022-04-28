Emsworth Arts Trail ready to welcome thousands of visitors

It is 21 years since the first Emsworth Arts Trail took place in 2001. 2022 will see 98 artists taking parts in venues throughout the town.

Spokeswoman Kate L’Amie said: “Most of the venues are in easy walking distance of the town centre and in order to further the trail’s credentials as a low-carbon and environmentally friendly event, 2022’s trail guide will once again be printed on sustainable FSC-certified paper.“A trail guide is produced which has a clear map and information about each of the artists taking part. The guide will lead visitors on a fascinating tour of paintings, ceramics, photography, jewellery, textiles, furniture and more throughout Emsworth. Emsworth Arts Trail offers the chance to see and meet designers, painters and makers in their own homes and studios. Community halls, pubs and shops also act as exhibition space to bring creativity to every corner of the town.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some great talents to discover.

The Artists of the Trail gather on the beach at Emsworth - credit Vince Lavender

“Ali Warner is a photographer and new to the Emsworth Arts Trail. She blends modern and 19th-century techniques to produce a range of striking black and white and cyanotype prints. Inspired by the sea, her work this year is based around items found on the beach, collated under the theme of Found on the Strandline.

“Alex Poyner is a professional printmaker, creating designs for the fashion industry. Her personal work is very much inspired by Emsworth Harbour, sailing and the ocean, mixing print techniques and painting to produce vast seascapes and smaller prints.“Barry Sutton is a sculptor who creates bronze-cast sculptures, mostly of humans and animals. He has had an exciting career in tandem with producing his own artwork. He was head of department at the British Museum’s model-making and taxidermy department, before pursuing a career in the film industry sculpting life-sized puppets of animals on films including Babe and 101 Dalmations.

“Carol Price is a painter and print-maker and chairperson of the arts trail working from her garden studio. This year she has been focusing on Discovering Landscapes, developing a range of prints including monoprints and drypoint etchings.

“Julie Turner is a contemporary printmaker, working mainly in monoprint and screenprint to capture the wild beauty of Chichester Harbour in her own distinctive style. Often her work will begin with a field sketch, before further developing the ideas and colour palettes, printing either in the Omega Centre in Portsmouth or from her home in Emsworth.

She sells work in PO10 Interiors in Emsworth and also shares her love of printing by teaching workshops there.