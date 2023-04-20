Emsworth bursts to colourful life with Arts Trail

Trail chairman Carol Price said: “The trail is a hub of independent creativity, with a close-knit artistic community sharing their passion with visitors from far and wide. Started over 20 years ago with just a handful of artists, the trail has grown and established a reputation as an exciting day out for art lovers and casual visitors, enjoying a vibrant journey around Emsworth.

“This year 90 artists will be taking part, including several that are new to the trail. With artists working in a huge range of media – paint, print, textiles, sculpture, wood, jewellery, ceramics, photography and more – there will to be much to surprise and delight.

“You can visit artists in their studios, offering a unique insight into the way they work and an opportunity to chat about techniques and inspirations, viewing art in a relaxed setting. There will also be artists gathered together for group exhibitions in community spaces and pop-up galleries, bringing creativity to every corner of the town.”

Carol added: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the trail again and with several new artists joining us, it promises to be a really exciting and varied year. We are proud to showcase the work of local artists all within walking distance of the town centre, sharing their talent and creativity with visitors. Emsworth really is a fantastic destination for art.

“The Emsworth Arts Trail has the unique position of all venues being within a mile of the village centre, making it a compact and navigable day out. Many visitors choose to make a family day of it – walking, cycling or scooting around the trail guided by the maps in the trail guide. Parking is easy to find, and there are regular trains and buses. There is an array of cafes, restaurants and pubs for those all-important refreshment stops whether a leisurely lunch or a quick coffee. As you walk from one venue to the next, take a stroll around the iconic millpond with an ice cream, explore the harbour and enjoy the scenery that inspires so many of the artistic community.”