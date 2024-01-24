Enjoy Bexhill After Dark celebration
Spokesman Juan Bishop said: “The event will begin with an awe-inspiring performance by The Dream Engine’s Heliosphere at Metropole lawns. Spiralling, spinning and seemingly weightless, an acrobat suspended beneath a helium balloon explores the uncharted space between street level and rooftops. The evening will also include an illuminated wheels and walking parade featuring Dragon Heartbeats, a high-energy percussion, smoke, fire, lights and pyrotechnics spectacle.
“In addition, Bexhill After Dark is set to showcase a range of local and international performances and installations including the UK African Acrobats, Zeroh with a projection inside St Barnabus Church, and SpaceGender by Shaun Prickimage. Further attractions include Mystic Mirror Globe by Show Globes, The Light Gliders by Circo Rum Ba Ba plus local performers Dolly Delicious and Xena Flame.
“Local schools and community groups will create illuminated props, which will be used in the parade, a spectacular sight that should not be missed.”
Mandy Curtis, of Bexhil-based events company 18 Hours, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of Bexhill After Dark this year. With all the fun and excitement from the previous years, we have no doubt that this year's event will be even better.”
More information on www.18hours.org.uk. The event is funded by Arts Council England and Rother District Council, plus has generated generous local sponsorship and is supported by an advisory panel. 18 Hours is a member of the Association of Festival Organisers and the Consortium of Development Education Centres.
Events include: De La Warr Pavilion Terrace – 5pm-8pm: Jimmy Cauty’s The Aftermath Dislocation Principle; 5pm-8pm: Shaun Prickimage’s SpaceGENDER; 5:15pm, 6:45pm: Xena Flame’s Late Night Hula. St Barnabas’ Church – 5pm 8pm: Zeroh’s Before, the Here and After.