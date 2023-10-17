BREAKING
Free willow weaving workshop to make giant festival seagull for Littlehampton High Street

​​Creativity charity Artswork and Slindon-based willow sculptor Two Circles Design are hosting a free willow weaving workshop in Littlehampton High Street.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
Young people and families are invited to drop in on Saturday, October 21, to contribute to a larger-than-life willow seagull, which will be on display in High Street over the festive period, make a willow star to take home and share ideas for the future of the town.

The seagull design was chosen by local children and young people in a series of creative consultations, where Artswork empowered them to share their ideas for cultural regeneration in Littlehampton.

This work is part of Artswork’s ongoing Activate Young Cultural Changemakers programme, which is supported by public funding from Arts Council England.

Atamatik, meaning ‘at the heart of the tree’, made by Two Circles Design and Creations-sur-le-champ in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, CanadaAtamatik, meaning ‘at the heart of the tree’, made by Two Circles Design and Creations-sur-le-champ in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, Canada
The workshop will be in High Street between 11am and 3pm. It will be part of a wider event celebrating the completion of the multi-million-pound Littlehampton Town Centre Public Realm Improvements project, supported by government grant funding from Coastal Communities Fund and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund, plus investment from Littlehampton Town Council, Arun District Council, and West Sussex County Council.

The enhancements aim to draw shoppers back into the town, starting with a lively celebration event with rides, workshops, and local vendors.

