Hailsham Art Group celebrates third year of Summer Exhibition at Alfriston's Old Chapel Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hailsham Artists Network will be celebrating the 3rd year of their annual Summer Exhibition bringing together 15 local artists and craftspeople from East Sussex for a fantastic weekend of arts, raising funds for the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.
Showcasing a variety of accomplished craft and artistry drawing inspiration from their Sussex homeland ranging from traditional land and seascapes of Sussex and beyond through to portraiture, botanics, wildlife and expressive abstracts.The Art Network will be delighting visitors with works for sale in the mediums of silver-smithing, glass sculpture, felting and wool art, mixed media, textiles, oils and acrylics, print-making and much more.
In addition to the visual arts on offer, Mish Mash Morris Dancing will bring further delight to the Alfriston event with appearances on Sunday 28th at 12pm and 2pm, whilst the Cuckmere Valley Horticultural Society will be displaying their Flower and Produce Show.
For a joy-filled family friendly weekend event join the Hailsham Artists Network and the beautiful Alfriston village community for this must-see summer weekend. Free entry, disabled access available and well behaved dogs welcome.
For further information on the Hailsham Artists Network visit www.hailshamartistsnetwork.co.uk