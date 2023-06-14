Hastings Museum & Art Gallery marks Refugee Week

Helen © Nour El-Din

The new Portraits of the Dove Café exhibition launches at the venue on June 20 to mark Refugee Week 2023.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead for health and culture at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Portraits of the Dove Café is a vibrant collection of photographs by St Leonards-based photographer Nour El-Din, which captures the hospitality of the volunteers of The Dove Café. Many of the volunteers are participants of The Refugee Buddy Project, and it was for them that the charity created this space. The photographs also share the lovingly prepared dishes, and the warmth of a growing community that looks to the café for nourishment of body and soul.”

Andy added: “In 2022, The Refugee Buddy Project opened the doors of The Dove Cafe at 19 Bexhill Road, and ever since, it has been serving delicious coffee and an ever-changing menu of wholesome foods. The café is a cosy, sunlit, people-oriented space, one that thrives on a culture of being welcoming, not just to those with lived refugee and migrant experience but to everyone in Hastings.

“This free exhibition really captures the community spirit of not only the café but of Hastings as a whole. Hastings’ welcoming nature can also be seen through the other events being planned to celebrate Refugee Week, including the Sanctuary Festival, which also takes place at the museum and features live music, creative workshops, storytellers, drumming, community stalls, fun for kids and food.

“For more information on how Refugee Week 2023 is being celebrated in Hastings, please visit The Refugee Buddy Project’s website: www.therefugeebuddyproject.org.”

Rossana Leal, Founder and CEO of The Refugee Buddy Project, added: "As a refugee and migrant led organisation it’s a pleasure to be leading on Refugee Week Hastings 2023, funded by the Arts Council and this year celebrating 25 years nationally. The three galleries on the coast are taking part as well as 25 artists, venues and we are delighted to be working with Hastings Museum & Art Gallery once again to showcase the wonderful photography of Nour El-Din and his observations of the Dove Cafe."

This exhibition is Hastings Museum & Art Gallery’s contribution to Refugee Week and is on display June 20-Sept 17.

