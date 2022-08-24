Haywards Heath Arts Festival is looking to the future after debut success

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haywards Heath Arts Festival committee 2022

Organisers say the inaugural festival proved that “the arts are alive and well in Haywards Heath.”

The first festival ended its week-long run with the End of Festival Show provided by Hereward Kaye and Rok Skool, a showcase of talented bands, musicians and singers from across Mid Sussex who entertained a packed audience at the Methodist church.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Colin Kenward said: “The week aimed to raise money to help the people of Ukraine and consisted of a variety of events, exhibitions and activities held in various locations around the town.

"Highlights included an exhibition by renowned celebrity photographer Perou at the Town Hall, an absolutely hilarious evening courtesy of the Open Mic comedy night held at the Hop Sun, a three-day exhibition focusing on the work of local artists at the Baptist church, The Lindfield Comedy Club at the King Edward Hall courtesy of Funny That! and bringing the town alive on Saturday, shoppers in the Orchards were treated to songs from the shows courtesy of Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society, dance routines followed by free dance sessions provided by Emily King and a free exhibition of props from the Marvel movies.

"In total more than 20 events took place in the seven days.

“This was a fantastic full and busy week in which we hopefully provided something for everyone across the community to experience or get involved in.

"The feedback has been tremendous and I’d like to thank everyone who helped make this happen, to the people who took part and to the people who came out had a good time and donated to our cause.”

Colin added: “Whilst the week was a success, it wasn’t without a few problems along the way.

"Lack of suitable provision for performing arts in the town coupled with the occupation by the NHS in Clair Hall which prevents its use as a theatre was a drawback which prevented a few events from taking place and meant that some events didn’t get the exposure we or the participants were looking for.

"However, what I take away from the week is that the arts are alive and well in Haywards Heath and there is a community behind this that wants to see and experience it.”

Marion Wilcock, of the organising committee, added: “It’s been a fabulous week all round and the support from the community, sponsors and participants has been second to none.

“After very careful consideration we have chosen the charities that will benefit from the generous donations made by the public.

"These are Hope and Homes for Chidren who are supporting the vulnerable families and children fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and Medics4Ukraine a charity that is supplying much needed medical aid to hospitals and to the front line.”

Festival treasurer Penny Blake said: “What an amazing week we all had, busy but really good fun.