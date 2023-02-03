Highlighting the beauty of our coastal environment in new Brighton exhibition

Laura Callaghan is presenting an ongoing exhibition of her mixed-media seascape paintings at The Open Studios on Brighton seafront.

The exhibition features contemporary seascape paintings and artworks inspired by Brighton and the coastal area including the beach nearest her home in Saltdean, using materials such as beach-combed shells in the artworks themselves.

Laura’s exhibition at The Open Studios showcases the splendour of the seas, beaches and shorelines of Sussex, she says, to highlight the beauty of our coastal environment. Her work also investigates the threats to the UK coasts, given the current pressures of climate change and biodiversity loss in our seas.

Laura’s work sells internationally to art lovers and collectors in the UK and to both public and private collections all over the world. The exhibition is free to attend, and the artworks are available to buy. The Open Studios is open most weekends and most weekdays from 10am-4pm, and by appointment with the artist. Visitors can visit The Open Studios to see Laura and other local artists as they work, as well as seeing their works exhibited.

Laura Callaghan

Laura’s artwork sits alongside 12 other local Brighton & Hove artists, who share the studio and gallery space. The Open Studios is managed by glass and ceramic artisan John Dunn and painter Nate Cordery, and The Open Studios has been running as an artist studio and gallery space for 40 years. The Open Studios can be found at 168 King's Road Arches, Brighton Beach, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 1NB. The Open Studios is 20 metres east of the Fortune of War pub, which is between the two piers at sea-level. The Open Studios can be found on the slope that leads up to road level, with a blue shop front.

Laura is a Brighton based artist. Mixtures of media are at the heart of her artistic output and are particularly inspired by the natural world. Laura has had work endorsed by Sir David Attenborough, and she has exhibited nationally.

