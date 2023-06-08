Horsham Artists’ Art Trail opens

Horsham Artists’ Art Trail will once again see artists and makers across the Horsham District open their doors to the public this June.

Cherry Parsons

Spokesman Martin Parsons said: “In Horsham’s picturesque Causeway, Cherry Parsons is the hosting artist of Venue No 4. Her collection comprises of elegant ballerinas, familiar local landscapes, large, textured seascapes and her infamous seagulls. In addition to originals and prints, she also sells cards, umbrellas, gift wrap and mugs. Deborah Crago is a returning artist to the Causeway, with a stunning collection of floral illustrations in both watercolour pencil and graphite as well as pressed flower textile pieces. In addition to her original work, Deborah sells print, cards and gift items. Carol Haine is new to the Horsham Artist Art Trail. Working as an accomplished goldsmith and jewellery designer, Carol specialises in bespoke pieces, commissions and remodelling of old jewellery.

The Horsham Artists Art Trail runs over two weekends, June 10-11 and June 17-18. Entry is 10am-5pm and free of charge. For up-to-the-minute information, visit the website: www.horshamartists.org where you can sign-up for the Horsham Artists’ newsletter and follow Horsham Artists on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @horshamartists.

Martin added: “Following the trail will lead you to discover 36 artists and makers in 13 different locations across the Horsham District. These range from artists’ homes, studios and retail spaces in central Horsham, to venues further afield, in Mannings Heath and Henfield to the south and Coolham and Storrington to the west. Visitors can expect to find something unique and distinctive in every venue. The range of creativity on show is hugely diverse, from original paintings, prints and textiles, to jewellery, sculpture, upcycled crafts and more.