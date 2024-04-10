Horsham Parkinson’s group exhibits at art gallery to inspire others to paint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local artist, Aimee Bleach facilitates the bi-monthly ‘Painting with Parkinson’s’ sessions using a unique method for people with Parkinson’s called the Tingey method. This technique uses gentle exercise, music, and literary readings to warm up participants to the practice. It works as a moving meditation by allowing people to find a sense of flow with their paintbrush and the music that accompanies it.

Pauline, a group participant, said: "My Parkinson's makes me constantly move so I have to go with the flow of my body. I find the art activities both inspiring and wonderful which gives me a buzz and both liberates my Parkinson's so I can be creative whilst also listening to live music.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently, there is no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Painting with Parkinson's group courtesy of Jessica Door (J Door Photography)

Sarah Spencer-Bowdage, Area Development Manager, London for Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to the Horsham Parkinson’s UK support group for exhibiting its artwork publicly to raise funds and awareness of Parkinson’s.

“Our hope is through the showcasing of the group's art that others are inspired to get involved either by joining a support group, volunteering at an event, or taking up a fundraising challenge.”

Aimee said: “It's great to see the group’s artwork displayed at Horsham Museum & Art Gallery alongside other local artists. As well as raising vital funds for the Horsham Parkinson's UK branch, I hope it will encourage other people living with Parkinson's to pick up a paintbrush and see what wonder that can create.

“I aim to create an environment that feels safe and welcoming as well as exciting. The key is to focus on loose intuitive painting to take the anxiety out of 'getting it right'. The artwork that comes out is incredible, personal, emotive, joyful, and bold. It's unique because they're also visual representations of the musician's symphonies.”

Painting with Parkinson's participant

The Painting with Parkinson’s exhibition is on at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, 9 Causeway, Horsham, West Sussex, RH12 1HE until 1 June 2024.

Painting with Parkinson’s classes are held at Mannings Heath Village Hall, Horsham, West Sussex every 2nd Friday of the month, 11:30 am - 1 pm.